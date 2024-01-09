NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — They say that with age comes wisdom. At almost 110 years old, that is a lot of wisdom.

Nassau County resident Vincenza Benedetto is about to celebrate her 110th birthday.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman honored Benedetto on Tuesday. To mark her remarkable life, Benedetto gets a citation and a day in her honor.

Born in 1914, Benedetto has lived through World War I and World War II. She has seen horse-drawn carriages, buggies and electric cars. She’s also seen advancements from inkwells and fountain pens to laptops and smartphones.

Happy birthday, Vincenza, from PIX11 News.

