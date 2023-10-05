PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman from Long Island was arrested Wednesday after she was caught driving with 40 license suspensions in Patchogue, according to Suffolk County police.

Police said 38-year-old Ashley Burgos, of Moriches, was driving on Sunrise Highway when an officer saw she had a fraudulent Georgia license plate and dark-tinted windows.

The officer pulled her over and while checking her license, they realized Burgos had 40 suspensions stemming from eight different dates, according to authorities.

Burgos was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic summonses. Her car was impounded, police said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.