EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon will gather Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon at a wake.

Moon suffered a 20-foot fall while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12, sustaining a serious head injury. After doctors determined that Moon would not survive his injuries, officials announced on Dec. 16 that his family had decided to donate his organs.

Moon was 47. He is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, according to officials. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Loved ones will assemble at East Islip’s Chapey Funeral Home on Wednesday to remember Moon. Wakes are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Moon’s funeral will be held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Thursday.

In the weeks since his fatal fall, tributes to Moon have already poured in.

“If you were having the worst day of your life, you’d want Billy Moon riding in that fire truck there,” said FDNY Captain Liam Flaherty, of Moon’s Rescue Company 2, during a somber Dec. 18 bunting ceremony at the unit’s Brownsville firehouse. “If I was trapped in a burning collapse, I’d want Billy coming for me.”

Moon joined Rescue Company 2 earlier this year, following 20 years with Queens’ Ladder Company 133. He also served as a member of the volunteer fire department in Islip, where he lived with his family.

Moon’s heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys have helped save five lives through organ donations, leading him to be hailed as a hero once more.

“Firefighter Moon was a hero in life and is now a hero in death who will live on through the gracious gifts of organ donation,” said Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, an organ donation nonprofit. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Moon family. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them during this difficult time.”