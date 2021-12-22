Long Island students sing to seniors, bring holiday cheer

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Students from the Rhodes Academy of humanities and the arts brought holiday cheer to seniors at the General Douglas MacArthur Senior Village in Hempstead on Wednesday.

It’s part of a year-long program called Rhodes Academy Cares, which teaches students the importance of giving back to the community. The theme this month is caring, and these 4th and 5th graders showed they care through song. They also came bearing gifts for all 144 residents at the center.

The new elementary school opened its doors this past September. Principal Sheena Burke says connecting these generations is part of their commitment to leading them on a road to a brighter future.

“With COVID going on, some may not be able to interact with your family as much as they would like. So to be able to come out and just let them know we’re down the street, we’re going to come over here, and we’re going to share some joy with you,” Principal Sheena Burke said.

During these times, a gift of song delivers a message of hope reminding us about the strength of the human spirit.