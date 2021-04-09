Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin explains why he’s running for governor of NY

A day after Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin announced his run for governor of New York, the representative spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his campaign.

Zeldin explained why he decided to enter the gubernatorial race and why he feels he needs to “save New York” from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Republican politician said he called 62 different New York counties over the past several weeks and got the impression that many New Yorkers want a real change.

Zeldin’s announcement came about a month after he first said he was exploring a run.

Cuomo has said in the past he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022, but of late, scandals about a cover-up of nursing home deaths during the pandemic and a string of sexual harassment allegations has made his position look increasingly tenuous.

New York has not elected a Republican statewide office since George Pataki won a third term as governor in 2002.

