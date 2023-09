NEW YORK (PIX11) — Major schedule changes went into effect on the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday.

The changes include more express trains to Manhattan and Brooklyn. LIRR riders will also see an increase in service to Penn Station as well as more direct service to Atlantic Terminal.

Changes were also made to trains that go to and from Grand Central Terminal as well as Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside in Queens.

