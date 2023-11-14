SYOSSET, N.Y. (PIX11) – Pizzerias around Long Island have raised $102,200 to help the victims of the Farmingdale High School bus crash on I-84, according to Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino.

A check will be given to the Farmingdale School District superintendent. Over 100 pizzerias participated in the LI Pizza Strong Day fundraiser on Oct. 25.

Each pizzeria donated $5 for every pie sold.

The money will also be going to the families of educators Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, both who died in the crash.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.