LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — June is Men’s Health Month, and efforts are being made to improve their overall wellness, including helping those experiencing mental illness.

Health experts say while there’s no single cause for mental illness, there are a number of factors that can increase your risk. For Ken Meyran, it all started after a failed business venture that led him down a dark path of addiction.

“I didn’t want to leave the house. For the anxiety, not thinking to go to seek help, I went to the liquor store, and I started drinking vodka. Believe it or not, it works fantastic for anxiety. What alcohol did for my anxiety, cocaine did for the depression,” says Meyran.

The New Hyde Park resident was in his thirties when signs of mental illness surfaced. After graduating from St. John’s University, the former college wrestler decided to open a health club in Farmingdale, Long Island.

But things took a turn when another fitness center in the area opened up, which ultimately forced him to close. The ordeal sent him spiraling out of control.

“I can tell it was hurting my family and friends that really was really the gut punch of it all. Addiction is what they call a family disease,” he says.

With the support of his mom and close friends, Ken sought professional help. He underwent 13 psychiatric hospitalizations and 5 inpatient rehabs. Now in recovery for more than 10 years, he’s spent the last seven years working as a peer counselor for Inpatient Services at Zucker Hillside Hospital. Associate director Michael Dwyer says Ken brings a different kind of experience from most medical professionals.

Now in his 50s, he has a new lease on life and a mantra that also keeps him on track.

“I gotta move a muscle to change the thought,” says Meyran.

He shares this message to help others overcome mental illness and addiction.

“Negative feelings are like clouds in the sky. They’re going to drift and make you feel horrible. But eventually, they’re going to drift out of your life.”

Meyran also takes doctor-prescribed medication to help with his condition. He grew up an only child but says he considers the people he helps as family. Ken is among 80% of those who enter the program at Zucker Hillside Hospital and complete it, go on to get state certified, and employed where needed.

If you know someone living with mental illness or substance use, Meyran says it’s important to find that balance between cutting them and enabling them. He recommends providing them with resources to let them know recovery is possible.