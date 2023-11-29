QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man who was convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend and then leaving her body on the side of a road has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the Queens district attorney said Wednesday.

Goey Charles 33, of Uniondale, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre in Bayside in October 2020, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Charles drove Pierre to a location near 216-07 Horace Harding Expressway in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, authorities said. Charles killed his girlfriend in the car and then left her body on a sidewalk on the side of the Horace Harding Expressway, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Pierre was later found with a pair of gray sweatpants wrapped around her neck, authorities said. The medical examiner determined that she died from asphyxia due to compression of the neck, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

“We asked for the maximum sentence because of the brutality of the crime and the defendant’s remorseless discarding of the lifeless body of his girlfriend, the woman who was soon to be the mother of his child. The sentence does not bring Vanessa back, but it achieves justice in her memory,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

