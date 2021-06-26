Long Island man raises awareness for Parkinson’s disease with 555-mile run from Buffalo to NYC

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A runner is making his way across New York to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

Wai Law, 54, from Long Island, got his start early Friday morning.

He’s running the Empire State Trail from Buffalo’s Outer Harbor to Battery Park in New York City.
It will take 10 days to run the full 555 miles.

Law is doing this to honor his friend’s dad, who died from Parkinson’s disease a few years ago.

“Because that disease is really something that people dont talk about or know too much about it either. It’s a disease that eats you inside out. Not just to the patient, but to the family,” said Wai Law.

If you want to donate to Law’s cause, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Islanders fans make it rowdy for Game 4

Islanders fans revved up for Game 5 against Tampa Bay at the Coliseum

Islanders fans go wild as 'Saints' move on

Tools stolen from Long Island charity

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter