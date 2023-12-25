NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a Christmas miracle 40 times over. That’s how many homes of first responders have been paid for in full. There were also 40 smiles on children’s faces, surprised with gifts despite their parent’s deaths in the line of duty. All of it was made possible by the generosity of strangers this holiday season.

Mike McCutchan of Westbury cooked Christmas dinner for his family. It was a major accomplishment because he said, “Two years ago [doctors] didn’t know if I was going to live.”

The retired NYPD and New York Attorney General detective had been programmed to run toward danger all his life. But this time, Tunnel to Towers came to his rescue.

“While in therapy, I did hit a very low spot, not knowing how to support my wife and [family],” McCutchan said.

Back in October 2021 on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, he recalled, “All I saw was white – the headlights.”

The 64-year-old was struck by a van while helping an injured motorist. He needed dozens of life-saving surgeries but lost his leg. The recovery was miraculous, but maneuvering his home on Long Island had been near impossible.

So last month, Tunnel to Towers made his house of 38 years completely accessible again. It also paid off his mortgage.

“We’re going to have to move out because we can’t afford [the home]? No. Thats where Tunnel to Towers steps in. Our great donors who do so much for us over the years,” said Frank Siller, the chairman and CEO of Tunnels to Towers.

In its so-called Season of Hope, the foundation born out of 9/11 delivered 40 similar homes to heroes nationwide. It also paid off mortgages for three fallen heroes in New Jersey and New York.

The gestures of goodwill continued this Christmas with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“I’m so honored to just share a little joy with them,” said Jillian Crane, president and CEO of the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

In a Michigan warehouse, 40 boxes of toys sat filled side by side. Each box represented a parent in New York City who died in the line of duty.

“We work on this all year long. We have … trucks going in and coming out,” Crane explained.

Each box was shipped to their children to make the holiday a bit brighter.

The kindness of strangers are making the season of giving more joyous for heroes and their families.