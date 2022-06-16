A Long Island gas station employee allegedly stole more than $1,000 in scratch-offs from his own workplace. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — A Long Island gas station worker has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets from his own workplace, authorities said Thursday.

Luis Mario Diaz Jr., 23, faces a grand larceny rap for allegedly swiping approximately $1,002 in scratch-offs from a Speedway on County Road 39 in Southampton, according to police.

When higher-ups at the gas station realized that the tickets were missing from the daily count, they reported the disappearance to police on June 11, officials said.

Detectives found that the tickets, evidently, hadn’t gone very far. Diaz, a worker at the station, was busted for allegedly taking them without paying for them, authorities said.

Diaz, of Hampton Bays, was released and ordered to appear in court on June 29.