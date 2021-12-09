Long Island landmark lights up even during off season

Old Westbury Gardens is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and this season the Long Island landmark will be all aglow, spreading holiday cheer to those who visit the grounds.

At night, the 20th Century American country estate will be open for a limited holiday engagement. Visitors will be taken on a journey through the garden’s first ever Shimmering Solstice.

The Shimmering Solstice sponsored by Catholic Health features plenty of lights and sounds to get you in a festive mood. The spectacular event designed by Lightswitch took a team of 25 designers, technicians, and crew members just under three weeks to install.

Visitors can walk the one-mile path which covers 13 acres of festive lights displayed throughout Gatsby Era Gold Coast Mansion gardens.

Dandelions and roses that lined the gardens during warm months have been replaced with beautiful changing lights. There’s also maze and a festive play area for children to enjoy.

Finally, the light show culminates with a magnificent display projected onto the south façade of the Westbury House allowing visitors to soak in the beauty of Old Westbury Gardens and take in the holiday scene.

For hours of operation and ticket information, visit ShimmeringSolstice.com.