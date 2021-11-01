Man kidnaps 2 children from ex-girlfriend’s home on LI, drives them to NYC: police

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A man kidnapped his two young children from the home of his ex-girlfriend on Long Island on Monday morning, sparking a manhunt that ended with an arrest in New York City, acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, took the 4-year-old and 6-year-old boys from their mother’s home on the South Service Road in Ronkonkoma around 8 a.m., according to Cameron.

While he is the father of the children, Cameron said there was an order of protection that barred him from the home.

“So he unlawfully entered the home, both violating the order of protection and also unlawfully entering the home,” the police commissioner said.

While working with state police to put out an Amber Alert, the NYPD located the children in New York City.

“They are safe and the ex-boyfriend is in custody,” Cameron said, adding the motive of the kidnapping remained unclear. “The most significant thing is that it has a happy ending and the two boys are safe.”