BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A motorcyclist was killed in a gruesome Long Island crash early Thursday when he was caught up in the aftermath of a collision involving another driver, who was later charged with DWI, authorities said.

The deadly chain of events began just after midnight when a 21-year-old woman lost control of a 2017 Ford sedan while traveling northbound on Cedar Swamp Road in Brookville, according to police. The Ford flipped and slammed into a telephone pole, downing wires, investigators said.

Minutes later, motorcyclist Milton Diaz, 33, became entangled in the downed wires as he rode his 2006 Honda motorcycle along the same stretch of road, causing him to fall from the bike, authorities said.

First responders pronounced Diaz, of Glen Cove, dead at the scene. The Ford driver, meanwhile, was arrested after she was allegedly observed to have slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and an odor of alcohol on her breath, according to police, who did not identify her by name.

The Ford driver was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of her own injuries. She is charged with DWI and vehicular manslaughter.