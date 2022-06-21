LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are investigating a cookie caper in which an adult man and a little girl collected money for several orders of Girl Scout cookies, then failed to deliver, according to authorities.

Cops in eastern Long Island have received at least 11 reports in recent days from residents who say they paid for sweet treats that have yet to be delivered. Most of the reports were made for documentation purposes only, police said.

Some of the residents say that they forked over their money to an adult man who was accompanied by a young girl, while others reported that they dealt only with a child, authorities said. The incidents logged by police took place between February and May, spanning four of the Suffolk Police Department’s precincts.

The Girl Scout Council of Suffolk County said in a statement that it “was saddened to learn that somebody would use the inherent good will of the Girl Scouts to take money from their neighbors under false pretenses.”

The group issued a reminder that legit Girl Scout cookies are only sold between late December and early May, and that payment is not collected up front. Anyone who fell victim to the apparent scam will receive cookies from the group’s Product Sales Department, the statement said, “because nothing is more disappointing than not getting your Girl Scout cookies!”

Others who believe that they may have been similarly duped are asked to call Suffolk County police at 1-631-852-COPS (2677).