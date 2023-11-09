LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — One Long Island tree farm will have its doors closed this year, so getting a Christmas tree could be a little hard for New Yorkers.

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm, in Mattituck, N.Y. states an order of 800 trees has been canceled forcing it to shutter its doors. But the owner vows to be back next year.

This Christmas tree farm is not the only one facing this problem. Experts said tree supplies have been tight since 2016, partly because fewer trees were planted over the past decade due to the economic downturn.

Another reason is this summer’s Canadian wildfires.

