The world’s top spellers are on their best bee-havior, because the much-anticipated Scripps National Spelling Bee is back.

Starting Saturday, spellers will take their place at the microphone in the first of three rounds of competition, vying to be one of the top 10 to make it to the finals on July 8th.

One of those un-bee-lievable contestants is New York’s Very Own Bhavana Madini, a seventh grader at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School.

Bhavana joined PIX11 Morning News’ Marysol Castro to chat about how she’s preparing for the competition. You can watch their conversation in the video above.

Bhavana will compete in the preliminary round on Saturday, June 12. It will air from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3. You can find more information by visiting the Scripps National Spelling Bee website.