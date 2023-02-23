NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York is the most stressful city for workers in the United States, a new survey found.

Why? Because we have the longest average round-trip commute, which directly affects work-related stress, according to the survey by LLC.com. Most New Yorkers spend roughly an hour and 20 minutes getting to and from work.

Other cities in the tri-state area also made the top 10 list, including Jersey City and Yonkers.

The survey also factored in variables such as the average number of hours worked per week and the percentage of workers who begin their commute before 7 a.m.