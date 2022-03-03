NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Iconic British red telephone booths are popping up around New York City, and there’s a reason why.

It’s all part of a marketing campaign by the United Kingdom that aims to change the way Americans view the UK. The “Great Calling” campaign is showcasing modern British culture by offering New Yorkers a chance to win tickets to a series of cultural events in the city in March.

Look out for the red telephone booths around New York City this week. If you hear one ringing, answer the call by saying, “I want to see things differently.” Those who “answer the call” have the chance to attend events showcasing British food, sports, music and more.

The location of the red phone booth on Thursday is Fifth Avenue and 59th Street. Check the “Great Calling” website to find out the next locations throughout the week.

Other events will include a live cookalong with Great British Baking Show winner Nadiya Hussain, an “authentic” British matchday experience for the Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur match, featuring former England soccer players Ian Wright and Michael Carrick, and a series of British concerts.