NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Best Friends Animal Society is calling on New Yorkers to help with its overflow of cats.

The nonprofit will be holding an adoption event at noon on Friday at 307 West Broadway.

You can adopt a cat from the shelter for just $8, and if you get two, the second cat is free.

The discount is in honor of Hanukkah. To find out more about the nonprofit, check out its website.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.