NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects a federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico.

“These reactionaries disguised as ‘conservatives’ have chosen to radically dismantle a core constitutional right,” Rep. Ritchie Torres tweeted.

The 67-page document is described as an initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative. The draft may have changed since February, when it was purportedly written.

Local and state politicians, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, responded to the leak Monday night.

Adams called the draft opinion “potential assault” on a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cited a portion of the opinion that criticizes another court decision protecting same-sex marriage. She said the opinion shows that the Supreme Court is “coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage [and] civil rights.”

“This is an absolutely disgraceful attack on our fundamental right to choose,” Hochul wrote. “Let me be loud and clear: New York will always guarantee your right to abortion. You have our word.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also promised the Garden State would “not go backwards on reproductive rights.” He codified the right to abortion to New Jersey’s state law in January.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a similar law in 2019.