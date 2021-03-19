Local, national leaders seek end to anti-Asian hate crimes

NEW YORK — Asian American leaders gathered across from City Hall Friday morning calling for additional funding for their organizations in the wake of an uptick in hate crimes.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams stood with them.

“Last year there was an anti-hate initiative, the funding was cut, the funding was taken away.”

Leaders are asking for help.

“What we need right now are resources from the state and from the city,” said Wayne Ho, President & CEO of the Chinese-American Planning Council. “Asian Americans make up 15% of New York City, 10% of New York State but we get less than 1% of New York City social service contract dollars.”

In his weekly radio appearance, Mayor Bill de Blasio reaffirmed the city’s commitment to supporting Asian American residents. He asked New Yorkers to stand in solidarity by going to the city’s website.

“There’s a lot of information there about how to support the Asian community, but also about how to report anything that appears to be a hate crime,” the mayor said.