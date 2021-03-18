Local leaders denounce violence, bigotry against Asian Americans

NEW YORK — Asian American members of Congress said their community has reached a crisis point after the mass shooting in Georgia earlier this week.

Eight people were murdered, including six Asian American women.



“The shooter’s targets were no accident and what we know is that this day was coming,” Rep. Judy Chu of California said during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.

The problem has infiltrated the tri-state area. Just Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy attacked in Flushing and facing anti-Asian statements.



Local leaders, including Rep. Grace Meng, also testified.



“Our community is bleeding. We are in pain and for the last year we’ve been screaming out for help,” Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng said.



Candidates in the race for New York City Mayor also spoke out against Asian American hate Thursday, during a rally with the National Action Network.



“Anyone who lives inside these great United States should never be considered an outsider within its boundaries,” candidate Ray McGuire said.



Andrew Yang, whom if elected would become the city’s first mayor of Asian descent, spoke of his personal experiences.

“I remember vividly growing up with this constant sense of invisibility, mockery, disdain, a sense that you cannot be American if you have an Asian face.”