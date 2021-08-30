NEW YORK — As Tropical Storm Ida inundates New Orleans and beyond with heavy rain and damaging winds, New York is sending some desperately needed help.

About 600 Red Cross volunteers from our area left for Louisiana in advance of the hurricane. They’ve committed to two-week deployments.

Task Force One, the NYPD and FDNY’s Urban Search and Rescue team geared up and headed down south on Sunday as Ida was making landfall as a category four hurricane, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States.

Safe travels. With rescue equipment packed @fema US&R NY-TF1 is on the way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over 80 specially trained personnel from the NYPD, FDNY and NYC OEM along with 6 NYPD ESU search & rescue #K9 will be assisting in the rescue efforts during #Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/NnY2iGKuGr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 29, 2021

Eighty-four members and six dogs, along with boats and rescue tools, all headed to Louisiana to help with rescue efforts and more.

After power was knocked out for all of New Orleans late Sunday, leaving over a million people in the dark, Con Edison on Monday was deploying about 80 line crews and equipment.

Eversource from Connecticut also sent crews down to Louisiana to help with power restoration.