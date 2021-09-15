Local business owner bounces back after Ida

After emigrating from Mexico City 20 years ago, one local business owner’s store suffered serious damage when Ida flooded its basement. But she isn’t letting it stop her.

Maria Elizabet Flores Baez has a lot to be thankful for.

At 24 years old, she emigrated to the United States in 2001 after her father passed away. She learned English and worked as a housekeeper to make ends meet. With the support of her former employer, she achieved the American dream a few years later when she became owner of La Bomboniera Marylu in Astoria. It means “favors” in Greek, Italian, and French. And is also named after the eldest child.

Now a wife and mom of three, her party supply store is still going strong 17 years later, and has become a staple in the neighborhood. But she has faced some challenges along the way — including from the COVID-19 pandemic and Ida’s floodwaters.