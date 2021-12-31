LIVE: Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Times Square New Year's Eve

Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York’s Times Square on Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.

New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event last year.

However, the city decided earlier this week to limit the number of people in Times Square to about 15,000 in-person spectators, far fewer than the 50,000 revelers initially envisioned.

Watch live below as the famous ball gets ready to drop, marking the arrival of 2022:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

