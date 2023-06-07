Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood in the Bronx on June 7, 2023. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11 — Wildfire smoke from Canada plunged New York City and the surrounding tri-state area into an orange, smoky haze Tuesday and Wednesday, sparking an air quality alert and sending officials scrambling to respond.

Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to stay indoors if they can and to use a mask if they must go outside. He described the situation as “unprecedented” and “alarming.”

Late Tuesday night, the air quality in New York City hit record levels, reaching 218 on the Air Quality Index, which is “very unhealthy,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. By Wednesday morning, air quality levels had dropped to below 175, according to Adams.

However, officials warned the wildfire smoke was expected to stick around for several days. The air quality is expected to slightly improve Wednesday night but is forecast to deteriorate again Thursday afternoon into the evening, according to the mayor.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for live updates.