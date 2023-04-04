NEW YORK (AP) — Though the streets outside the Manhattan courthouse were bustling Friday, there was no sign of any large-scale protests in response to the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

A few Trump supporters passed by, quickly posing for photos while police officers and reporters lined the sidewalks.

In Florida, about a dozen Trump supporters stood alongside the road leading to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Palm Beach residence and resort Friday morning. They waved “Trump Nation” and “Keep America Great” flags at motorists.

Kevin Hulbert, a retired outdoor educator from Maryland, waved an American flag as he called the indictment “a disgrace.”

“We have to use our First Amendment rights to demonstrate how unhappy we are that something like this would happen,” Hulbert said.

In Boston, several people rallied outside the Massachusetts Statehouse to support letting the legal process play out.

Laurie Woodward-Garcia, 56, of Westborough, said she was not there to celebrate and defended Trump’s right to have his day in court.

“I think it’s important that whoever you are, whatever position you hold, the message is clear: No one is above the law,” she said.