NEW YORK (PIX11) — Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet symbolizing a 10-year-old Syrian girl, comes to New York City to bring an important message.

She has traveled over 9,000 kilometers all over the world, spreading a message of solidarity for displaced people everywhere. The journey is part of an ongoing effort to bring attention to the country’s decade-long crisis. Her artistic story is that she has walked across Europe in search of her mother and is now coming to America to find her uncle.

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Children’s Chorus are set to greet her upon her landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday.

