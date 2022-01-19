Full list of Thursday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm heads our way

With snow set to hit the region Thursday morning, a number of New York and New Jersey schools announced closures and delayed openings.
Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. The morning commute is expected to be tricky. For a full forecast, click here.
New York City public school students will likely not have a snow day, no matter how severe weather is. If the weather is bad enough, the policy is to pivot to remote learning for snowy days. Mayor Eric Adams has also insisted he wants kids in their classrooms.
Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:
New York:
Eastchester UFSD – Delayed 2 hours
Edgemont UFSD – Delayed 2 hours
Elmsford UFSD – Delayed 2 hours
Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD – Delayed 2 hours
Irvington UFSD – Delayed 2 hours
NY School for the Deaf – Remote learning
Port Chester-Rye UFSD – Delayed 2 hours
Tuckahoe UFSD – Delayed 2 hours
New Jersey:
Belvidere SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Bloomfield SD – Closed
Clifton SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Englewood Cliffs SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Hillsdale SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Mahwah Township Public Schools – Delayed
Midland Park Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Montvale Public Schools – Delayed
New Milford SD – 2-hour delayed opening
Northern Valley Regional – 90-minute delayed opening
Norwood Public Schools – Delayed, check school site for details
Oakland Public Schools – Delayed, check school site for details
Old Tappan SD – Delayed, check school site for details
Park Ridge SD- Delayed, check school site for details
Passaic Schools – 90-minute delayed opening
Pascack Valley Regional – 90-minute delayed opening
Wyckoff Public Schools – 90-minute delayed opening