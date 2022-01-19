Full list of Thursday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm heads our way

With snow set to hit the region Thursday morning, a number of New York and New Jersey schools announced closures and delayed openings.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. The morning commute is expected to be tricky. For a full forecast, click here.

New York City public school students will likely not have a snow day, no matter how severe weather is. If the weather is bad enough, the policy is to pivot to remote learning for snowy days. Mayor Eric Adams has also insisted he wants kids in their classrooms.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York:

Eastchester UFSD – Delayed 2 hours

Edgemont UFSD – Delayed 2 hours

Elmsford UFSD – Delayed 2 hours

Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD – Delayed 2 hours

Irvington UFSD – Delayed 2 hours

NY School for the Deaf – Remote learning

Port Chester-Rye UFSD – Delayed 2 hours

Tuckahoe UFSD – Delayed 2 hours

New Jersey:

Belvidere SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Bloomfield SD – Closed

Clifton SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Englewood Cliffs SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Hillsdale SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Mahwah Township Public Schools – Delayed

Midland Park Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Montvale Public Schools – Delayed

New Milford SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Northern Valley Regional – 90-minute delayed opening

Norwood Public Schools – Delayed, check school site for details

Oakland Public Schools – Delayed, check school site for details

Old Tappan SD – Delayed, check school site for details

Park Ridge SD- Delayed, check school site for details

Passaic Schools – 90-minute delayed opening

Pascack Valley Regional – 90-minute delayed opening

Wyckoff Public Schools – 90-minute delayed opening