NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some schools in the tri-state area will be closed or have a delayed opening Wednesday amid a deep freeze.

Wind chills could make temperatures feel like they’re in the single digits, according to PIX11 meteorologists. The high will be 25 in the city and low to mid 20s in the suburbs.

For the latest updates on the forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.

Below is a list of school closures and delays in New York and New Jersey. This post will be updated as school information comes in:

New York:

Ardsley UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Bay Shore Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Blind Brook-Rye UFSD: Delayed opening

Brentwood UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Brewster CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Byram Hills CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Carmel CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Central Islip UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

East Islip UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

East Ramapo School District: Two-hour delayed opening

East Williston UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Ellenville Central School District: Two-hour delayed opening

Elwood UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Fallsburg CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Greenburgh CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Greenburgh Eleven UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Half Hollow CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Hampton Bays Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Harborfields CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Harrison CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Hauppauge Public School District: Two-hour delayed opening

Hendrick Hudson SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Irvington UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Kings Park CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Liberty CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Manhasset UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Middle Country CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Monticello CSD: Closed

Mount Pleasant Cottage School UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

New York School for the Deaf: Two-hour delayed opening

North Rockland CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Port Chester Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Rondout Valley CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Rye City SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Sayville Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Scarsdale Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Southampton UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Tuckahoe UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns: Two-hour delayed opening

Wallkill CSD: Two-hour delayed opening

White Plains Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

New Jersey:

Barnegat Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Bedminster Township SD: Delayed opening

Bergen County Special Services: 90-minute delayed opening

Bergen County Technical Schools: 90-minute delayed opening

Bergenfield SD: Delayed opening

Bethlehem Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Brick Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Cliffside Park SD: Delayed opening

Clifton SD: 90-minute delayed opening; Woodrow Wilson Middle School closed due to water main break

East Orange SD: Delayed opening

Eatontown SD: 90-minute delayed opening

Essex Fells SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Fair Lawn SD: Delayed opening

Franklin Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Freehold Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Garfield SD: Delayed opening

Hackensack SD: Delayed opening

Holmstead School: Two-hour delayed opening

Hopatcong Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Jefferson Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Lacey Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Linden Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Mahwah Township SD: Delayed opening

Marlboro Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Monmouth County Vocational SD: Delayed opening

Montclair SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Moonachie SD: Delayed opening

Morris County Vocational SD: Two-hour delayed opening

North Hunterdon-Voorhees RSD: Two-hour delayed opening

North Caldwell SD: Two-hour delayed opening

North Plainfield Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Oakland SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Palisades Park SD: Delayed opening

Paramus SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Pequannock Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

River Dell RSD: Delayed opening

Riverdale Public School: Delayed opening

Rockaway Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Roselle Park SD: Delayed opening

Roxbury Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Shore RHSD: Two-hour delayed opening

South Bergen Jointure Commission: Delayed opening

South Brunswick Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Spotswood Public Schools: Delayed opening

Springfield SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Tenafly Public Schools: Delayed opening

Totowa Public Schools: One-hour delayed opening

Wallington Public Schools: Delayed opening