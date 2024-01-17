NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some schools in the tri-state area will be closed or have a delayed opening Wednesday amid a deep freeze.
Wind chills could make temperatures feel like they’re in the single digits, according to PIX11 meteorologists. The high will be 25 in the city and low to mid 20s in the suburbs.
For the latest updates on the forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.
Below is a list of school closures and delays in New York and New Jersey. This post will be updated as school information comes in:
New York:
- Ardsley UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Bay Shore Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Blind Brook-Rye UFSD: Delayed opening
- Brentwood UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Brewster CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Byram Hills CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Carmel CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Central Islip UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- East Islip UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- East Ramapo School District: Two-hour delayed opening
- East Williston UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Ellenville Central School District: Two-hour delayed opening
- Elwood UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Fallsburg CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Greenburgh CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Greenburgh Eleven UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Half Hollow CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Hampton Bays Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Harborfields CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Harrison CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Hauppauge Public School District: Two-hour delayed opening
- Hendrick Hudson SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Irvington UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Kings Park CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Liberty CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Manhasset UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Middle Country CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Monticello CSD: Closed
- Mount Pleasant Cottage School UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- New York School for the Deaf: Two-hour delayed opening
- North Rockland CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Port Chester Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Rondout Valley CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Rye City SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Sayville Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Scarsdale Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Southampton UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Tuckahoe UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Public Schools of the Tarrytowns: Two-hour delayed opening
- Wallkill CSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- White Plains Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
New Jersey:
- Barnegat Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Bedminster Township SD: Delayed opening
- Bergen County Special Services: 90-minute delayed opening
- Bergen County Technical Schools: 90-minute delayed opening
- Bergenfield SD: Delayed opening
- Bethlehem Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Brick Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Cliffside Park SD: Delayed opening
- Clifton SD: 90-minute delayed opening; Woodrow Wilson Middle School closed due to water main break
- East Orange SD: Delayed opening
- Eatontown SD: 90-minute delayed opening
- Essex Fells SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Fair Lawn SD: Delayed opening
- Franklin Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Freehold Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Garfield SD: Delayed opening
- Hackensack SD: Delayed opening
- Holmstead School: Two-hour delayed opening
- Hopatcong Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Jefferson Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Lacey Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Linden Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Mahwah Township SD: Delayed opening
- Marlboro Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Monmouth County Vocational SD: Delayed opening
- Montclair SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Moonachie SD: Delayed opening
- Morris County Vocational SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- North Hunterdon-Voorhees RSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- North Caldwell SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- North Plainfield Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Oakland SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Palisades Park SD: Delayed opening
- Paramus SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Pequannock Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- River Dell RSD: Delayed opening
- Riverdale Public School: Delayed opening
- Rockaway Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Roselle Park SD: Delayed opening
- Roxbury Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Shore RHSD: Two-hour delayed opening
- South Bergen Jointure Commission: Delayed opening
- South Brunswick Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Spotswood Public Schools: Delayed opening
- Springfield SD: Two-hour delayed opening
- Tenafly Public Schools: Delayed opening
- Totowa Public Schools: One-hour delayed opening
- Wallington Public Schools: Delayed opening