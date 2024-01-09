NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong storm moves through the tri-state area, some schools in New York and New Jersey have announced delayed openings amid concerns about flooding.

A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the entire region. For more on the forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.

Below is a list of school closures and delays in New York and New Jersey. This post will be updated as school information comes in:

NEW YORK:

Ardsley UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening

Edgemont UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening

Freeport UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening

Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD – No after-school or evening programs on Tuesday

Iona Preparatory School – 90-minute delayed opening

Irvington UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening

Manhasset UFSD – MAXX program open, no after-school or evening programs on Tuesday

Rye City SD – No after-school or evening programs on Tuesday

NEW JERSEY:

Kinnelon Borough SD – Two-hour delayed opening, no morning preschool

North Plainfield Borough SD – Two-hour delayed opening

Rockaway Township SD – Two-hour delayed opening

Roxbury Township SD – Two-hour delayed opening

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools – Delayed opening

Watchung Hills RSD – Two-hour delayed opening

