NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong storm moves through the tri-state area, some schools in New York and New Jersey have announced delayed openings amid concerns about flooding.
A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the entire region. For more on the forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.
Below is a list of school closures and delays in New York and New Jersey. This post will be updated as school information comes in:
NEW YORK:
- Ardsley UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Edgemont UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Freeport UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD – No after-school or evening programs on Tuesday
- Iona Preparatory School – 90-minute delayed opening
- Irvington UFSD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Manhasset UFSD – MAXX program open, no after-school or evening programs on Tuesday
- Rye City SD – No after-school or evening programs on Tuesday
NEW JERSEY:
- Kinnelon Borough SD – Two-hour delayed opening, no morning preschool
- North Plainfield Borough SD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Rockaway Township SD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Roxbury Township SD – Two-hour delayed opening
- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools – Delayed opening
- Watchung Hills RSD – Two-hour delayed opening
