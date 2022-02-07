Areas of freezing rain combined with chilly temps could make for icy roads Monday morning. The slick conditions have forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.
Winter weather advisories were issued for New York City, parts of Long Island, areas north of the city and much of New Jersey. The Monday morning commute could be tricky.
Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:
New York
Brewster CSD – Delayed 2 hours
Highland CSD – Closed
Kingston CSD – Closed
North Salem CSD – Delayed 2 hours
NY School for the Deaf – Remote learning day
Onteora CSD – Closed
Rondout Valley SD – Closed
New Jersey
No closings have been reported at this time.