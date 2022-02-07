Areas of freezing rain combined with chilly temps could make for icy roads Monday morning. The slick conditions have forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.

Winter weather advisories were issued for New York City, parts of Long Island, areas north of the city and much of New Jersey. The Monday morning commute could be tricky.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York

Brewster CSD – Delayed 2 hours

Highland CSD – Closed

Kingston CSD – Closed

North Salem CSD – Delayed 2 hours

NY School for the Deaf – Remote learning day

Onteora CSD – Closed

Rondout Valley SD – Closed

New Jersey

No closings have been reported at this time.