Wintry weather could make the roadways dangerous on Friday morning. The slick conditions have forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York

Arlington CSD – Closed

Carmel CSD – Closed

East Ramapo CSD – Remote learning

Ellenville CSD – Closed

Onteora CSD – Closed

Poughkeepsie City SD – Closed

Wallkill Central School District – Closed

Liberty CSD – Closed



New Jersey

Bedminster Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Bernards Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Bloomfield Twnsp SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Boonton Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Butler SD – Closed

Clifton SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

East Orange SD – Schools open at 10 a.m.

East Rutherford SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Englewood Cliffs SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Garfield SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Hardyston Twnsp SD – Closed

Jefferson Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Kinnelon Bor. SD – 2-hour delay

Mahwah Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Montclair SD – 2-hour delay

Moonachie SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Morris Co.VSD – 2-hour delay

Mountainside SD – 2-hour delay

Newark SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Palisades Park – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Paramus SD – 2-hour delay

Passaic SD – 90-minute delay

Ridgewood SD – 2-hour delay

Rochelle Park SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Roxbury Twnsp SD – Closed

Somerset Hills RSD – 2-hour delay

Totowa SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Warren Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Watchung Hills RSD – 2-hour delay

West Essex RSD – 2-hour delay

West New York SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details