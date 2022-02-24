Wintry weather could make the roadways dangerous on Friday morning. The slick conditions have forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.
Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region.
Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:
New York
Arlington CSD – Closed
Carmel CSD – Closed
East Ramapo CSD – Remote learning
Ellenville CSD – Closed
Onteora CSD – Closed
Poughkeepsie City SD – Closed
Wallkill Central School District – Closed
Liberty CSD – Closed
New Jersey
Bedminster Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Bernards Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Bloomfield Twnsp SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Boonton Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Butler SD – Closed
Clifton SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
East Orange SD – Schools open at 10 a.m.
East Rutherford SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Englewood Cliffs SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Garfield SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Hardyston Twnsp SD – Closed
Jefferson Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Kinnelon Bor. SD – 2-hour delay
Mahwah Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Montclair SD – 2-hour delay
Moonachie SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Morris Co.VSD – 2-hour delay
Mountainside SD – 2-hour delay
Newark SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Palisades Park – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Paramus SD – 2-hour delay
Passaic SD – 90-minute delay
Ridgewood SD – 2-hour delay
Rochelle Park SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Roxbury Twnsp SD – Closed
Somerset Hills RSD – 2-hour delay
Totowa SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Warren Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Watchung Hills RSD – 2-hour delay
West Essex RSD – 2-hour delay
West New York SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details