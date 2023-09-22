NEW YORK (PIX11) – The annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is taking place in New York City this Sunday.

The event was created in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11 after running from the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly known as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel) with 60 pounds of gear to help his fellow firefighters at the World Trade Center.

The event also commemorates the 343 FDNY firefighters, police officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

The 5K begins at the entrance of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn and finishes at West Street and Murray Street in Lower Manhattan. See maps of the course here.

Significant traffic disruptions are expected during the event. The following streets will be closed in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

Manhattan

Battery Park Underpass

West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Brooklyn

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Hamilton Avenue between Henry Street and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (Woodhull Street)

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.