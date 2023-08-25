NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer Streets is back in Brooklyn and the Bronx this Saturday.
Summer Streets is an annual event that opens thoroughfares in New York City for people to play, walk, and bike on car-free roads on select Saturdays. Summer Streets is held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Summer Streets in Brooklyn will be held along Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue. The New York City DOT also outlined a second route that will be closed to traffic on Classon Avenue between Eastern Parkway and President Street.
Summer Streets in the Bronx will be held along Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway.
The following roads will be closed this Saturday to vehicle traffic during Summer Streets, according to the New York City DOT.
Brooklyn street closures
- Eastern Parkway between Ralph Avenue and Buffalo Avenue
- St John’s Place between Plaza Street and Buffalo Avenue
- Lincoln Place between Underhill Avenue and Buffalo Avenue
- Union Street between Classon Avenue and Rochester Avenue
- President Street between Washington Avenue and Rochester Avenue
- Buffalo Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and East New York Avenue
- Rochester Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and East New York Avenue
- Utica Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Schenectady Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Troy Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Albany Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Kingston Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Brooklyn Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- New York Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Nostrand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Rogers Avenue between Bedford Avenue and President Street
- Bedford Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Franklin Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Classon Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Grand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Sterling Place
- Washington Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard
- Underhill Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard
- Vanderbilt Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Plaza Street East
- Prospect Park West between Prospect Park South and Plaza Street West
- Grand Army Plaza/Plaza Street Circle
- St Francis Place between St John’s Place and Lincoln Place
- St Charles Place between St John’s Place and Lincoln Place
Bronx street closures
Area bounded by East/ West Mosholu Parkway South/ Sedgwick Avenue on the North, East 176th Street on the South, Goulden Avenue/ Bedford Park Boulevard / Jerome Avenue on the West, Marion Avenue / East 184th Street/ Webster Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)