NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer Streets is back in Brooklyn and the Bronx this Saturday.

Summer Streets is an annual event that opens thoroughfares in New York City for people to play, walk, and bike on car-free roads on select Saturdays. Summer Streets is held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summer Streets in Brooklyn will be held along Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue. The New York City DOT also outlined a second route that will be closed to traffic on Classon Avenue between Eastern Parkway and President Street.

Summer Streets in the Bronx will be held along Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway.

The following roads will be closed this Saturday to vehicle traffic during Summer Streets, according to the New York City DOT.

Brooklyn street closures

Eastern Parkway between Ralph Avenue and Buffalo Avenue

St John’s Place between Plaza Street and Buffalo Avenue

Lincoln Place between Underhill Avenue and Buffalo Avenue

Union Street between Classon Avenue and Rochester Avenue

President Street between Washington Avenue and Rochester Avenue

Buffalo Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and East New York Avenue

Utica Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Schenectady Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Troy Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Albany Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Kingston Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Brooklyn Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

New York Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Nostrand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Rogers Avenue between Bedford Avenue and President Street

Bedford Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Franklin Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Classon Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Grand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Sterling Place

Washington Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard

Underhill Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard

Vanderbilt Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Plaza Street East

Prospect Park West between Prospect Park South and Plaza Street West

Grand Army Plaza/Plaza Street Circle

St Francis Place between St John’s Place and Lincoln Place

St Charles Place between St John’s Place and Lincoln Place

Bronx street closures

Area bounded by East/ West Mosholu Parkway South/ Sedgwick Avenue on the North, East 176th Street on the South, Goulden Avenue/ Bedford Park Boulevard / Jerome Avenue on the West, Marion Avenue / East 184th Street/ Webster Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)