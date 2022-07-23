FILE: People walk on a street past a business on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over 3,000 racers are set to participate in the NYC Triathlon on Sunday.

The race will kick off at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, and due to the volume of participants, some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed.

Here is a list of all the street closures, per the Department of Transportation:

Manhattan

Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between West 58th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge

Henry Hudson Parkway Exit and Entrance ramps at West 96th Street

West 96th Street between Henry Hudson Parkway and Central Park West

West 96th Street Entrance into Central Park

Central Park West Drive between 97th Street Transverse and Center Drive

Center Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive

Central Park East Drive between Center Drive and 97th Street Transverse

Terrace Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive

The Bronx

Henry Hudson Bridge (Northbound)

Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between the Henry Hudson Bridge and the Mosholu Parkway

Mosholu Parkway (Eastbound) between Henry Hudson Parkway and West Gun Hill Road