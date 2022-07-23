NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over 3,000 racers are set to participate in the NYC Triathlon on Sunday.
The race will kick off at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, and due to the volume of participants, some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed.
Here is a list of all the street closures, per the Department of Transportation:
Manhattan
- Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between West 58th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge
- Henry Hudson Parkway Exit and Entrance ramps at West 96th Street
- West 96th Street between Henry Hudson Parkway and Central Park West
- West 96th Street Entrance into Central Park
- Central Park West Drive between 97th Street Transverse and Center Drive
- Center Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive
- Central Park East Drive between Center Drive and 97th Street Transverse
- Terrace Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive
The Bronx
- Henry Hudson Bridge (Northbound)
- Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between the Henry Hudson Bridge and the Mosholu Parkway
- Mosholu Parkway (Eastbound) between Henry Hudson Parkway and West Gun Hill Road