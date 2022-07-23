NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over 3,000 racers are set to participate in the NYC Triathlon on Sunday.

The race will kick off at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, and due to the volume of participants, some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed.

Here is a list of all the street closures, per the Department of Transportation:

Manhattan

  • Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between West 58th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge
  • Henry Hudson Parkway Exit and Entrance ramps at West 96th Street
  • West 96th Street between Henry Hudson Parkway and Central Park West
  • West 96th Street Entrance into Central Park
  • Central Park West Drive between 97th Street Transverse and Center Drive
  • Center Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive
  • Central Park East Drive between Center Drive and 97th Street Transverse
  • Terrace Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive

The Bronx

  • Henry Hudson Bridge (Northbound)
  • Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between the Henry Hudson Bridge and the Mosholu Parkway
  • Mosholu Parkway (Eastbound) between Henry Hudson Parkway and West Gun Hill Road