NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of runners will flood the streets for the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday.

The 13.1-mile race kicks off at 7 a.m. in Brooklyn. The participants will then run over the Manhattan Bridge, along Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive and through Times Square before finishing in Central Park, according to New York Road Runners.

The race will cause the following street closures in Manhattan and Brooklyn:

Brooklyn

Eastern Parkway between Franklin Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Classon Avenue between President Street and Eastern Parkway

Union Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Washington Avenue

East Lake Drive between Ocean Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between East Lake Drive and Grand Army Plaza

Hill Drive between East Drive and Well House Drive

Well House Drive between Hill Drive and West Drive

South Lake Drive between West Drive and Park Circle

West Drive between South Lake Drive and Center Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue Extension

Grand Army Plaza Oval

Flatbush Avenue Extension between Flatbush Avenue and Nassau Street

Sullivan Place between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Manhattan

Manhattan Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Canal Street between Chrystie Street and Allen Street

Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street

Pike Street between Division Street and Cherry Street

Pike Slip between Cherry Street and South Street

South Street between Pike Slip and Montgomery Street

Montgomery Street FDR Entrance Ramp

FDR Drive (Northbound) between Montgomery Street and 42nd Street

42nd Street FDR Exit Ramp

42nd Street between FDR Drive and 7th Avenue

7th Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street

West 46th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Terrace Drive

Terrace Drive between East Drive and West Drive

West Drive between Terrace Drive and 7th Avenue

67th Street between Central Park West and West Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and 6th Avenue

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 69th Street

72nd Street Transverse

72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Pak West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

63rd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

60th Street between Broadway and Central Park

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

43rd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 43rd Street and 45th Street