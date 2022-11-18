NEW YORK (PIX11) — The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to march in New York City, featuring its signature giant character balloons, floats, marching bands, musical stars and more.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
The parade travels down the Upper West Side and through Midtown before stopping in front of Macy’s Herald Square.
The following streets will be closed for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:
Formation
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue
Route
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue
- Sixth Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
Dispersal
- 33rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Tenth Avenue
- 34th Street between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue
- 34th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue
- 35th Street between Fifth Avenue and Eighth Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue
- 41st Street between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue
- Seventh Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous
- 58th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue
- 43rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway
- 40th Street between Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue
- 32nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
- Sixth Avenue between 32nd Street and 33rd Street
- Eighth Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street
How to receive alerts for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Notify NYC has relaunched an opt-in short message service (SMS) for those attending all Thanksgiving Day festivities in New York City.
Attendees can text the keyword THANKSGIVING or THXGIVINGESP to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive alerts and updates on weather, road closures, traffic delays and more
in English and/or Spanish.
“This year, we are once again thrilled to partner with Macy’s to provide spectators with real-time information through the Notify NYC Short code,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement. “While the City plans for these events throughout the year, it’s also imperative that New Yorkers take steps to stay informed. So, before you head out, text THANKSGIVING to 692-692 to ensure you have the most up-to-date information.”