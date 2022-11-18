NEW YORK (PIX11) — The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to march in New York City, featuring its signature giant character balloons, floats, marching bands, musical stars and more.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The parade travels down the Upper West Side and through Midtown before stopping in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

The following streets will be closed for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Formation

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue

Route

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Dispersal

33rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Tenth Avenue

34th Street between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue

34th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue

35th Street between Fifth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

41st Street between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue

Seventh Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous

58th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue

43rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway

40th Street between Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

32nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Sixth Avenue between 32nd Street and 33rd Street

Eighth Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street

How to receive alerts for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Notify NYC has relaunched an opt-in short message service (SMS) for those attending all Thanksgiving Day festivities in New York City.

Attendees can text the keyword THANKSGIVING or THXGIVINGESP to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive alerts and updates on weather, road closures, traffic delays and more

in English and/or Spanish.

“This year, we are once again thrilled to partner with Macy’s to provide spectators with real-time information through the Notify NYC Short code,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement. “While the City plans for these events throughout the year, it’s also imperative that New Yorkers take steps to stay informed. So, before you head out, text THANKSGIVING to 692-692 to ensure you have the most up-to-date information.”