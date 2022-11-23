Several Manhattan streets will be closed Wednesday while organizers inflate the balloons for the parade. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several New York City streets will be closed Wednesday while organizers inflate the balloons for the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The balloon inflation will take place between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., city officials said. Spectators are advised to enter the queue at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

The following streets will be closed starting at noon:

Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets

West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenue

West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (both directions)

After 10 p.m., West 81st and West 77th streets from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from West 59th to West 86th streets will be closed to all traffic.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.