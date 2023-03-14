NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of New York and New Jersey schools announced closures and delayed openings as a nor’easter dumped snow and rain on the area overnight Monday into Tuesday.
The potentially potent storm is expected to intensify as Tuesday moves on, and linger into Wednesday. Roads, however, were already messy by early Tuesday. For a full forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.
Below is a list of school closures and delays. This post will be updated as school information comes in:
NEW YORK:
- Arlington CSD – Closed
- Brewster CSD – Closed
- Byram Hills CSD – Closed
- Chappaqua Central SD – Closed
- East Ramapo CSD – Remote learning
- Eldred CSD – Remote learning
- Ellenville Central SD – Closed
- Fallsburg CSD – Remote learning
- Florida UFSD – Closed
- Greenburgh Eleven UFSD – Closed; remote learning will be held
- Hendrick Hudson CSD – Closed
- Highland Central SD – Closed
- Highland Falls CSD – Closed
- Kingston City SD – Closed
- Lakeland Central SD – Closed
- Liberty CSD – Closed
- Minisink Valley CSD – Closed
- Monticello Central SD – Closed
- Mt. Pleasant Cottage School – Closing early at 12:00 p.m.
- Mount Saint Mary College – Remote learning
- New Paltz Central SD – Closed
- Newburgh City SD – Closed
- North Salem SD – Closed
- NY School for the Deaf – Closed
- Onteora CSD – Closed
- Pleasantville UFSD – Closed
- Port Jervis SD – Closed
- Poughkeepsie City SD – Closed
- Rondout Valley Central SD – Closed
- Valhalla Union Free SD – Closed
- Wallkill Central School District – Closed
- Yorktown CSD – Closed
NEW JERSEY:
- Boonton Township Public Schools – Delayed opening by two hours
- Chancellor Academy – Delayed opening by two hours
- Hardyston Township SD – Closed
- Jefferson Township SD – Delayed opening by two hours
- Morris County VSD – Delayed opening by two hours
- Passaic Public Schools – Delayed opening by 90 minutes
- Rockaway Township Public Schools – Delayed opening by two hours
- Roxbury Township SD – Delayed opening by two hours
- Saddle River SD – Opening delayed to 9:45 a.m.
- Shepard Schools – Delayed opening by two hours