NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of New York and New Jersey schools announced closures and delayed openings as a nor’easter dumped snow and rain on the area overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The potentially potent storm is expected to intensify as Tuesday moves on, and linger into Wednesday. Roads, however, were already messy by early Tuesday. For a full forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.

Below is a list of school closures and delays. This post will be updated as school information comes in:

NEW YORK:



Arlington CSD – Closed

Brewster CSD – Closed

Byram Hills CSD – Closed

Chappaqua Central SD – Closed

East Ramapo CSD – Remote learning

Eldred CSD – Remote learning

Ellenville Central SD – Closed

Fallsburg CSD – Remote learning

Florida UFSD – Closed

Greenburgh Eleven UFSD – Closed; remote learning will be held

Hendrick Hudson CSD – Closed

Highland Central SD – Closed

Highland Falls CSD – Closed

Kingston City SD – Closed

Lakeland Central SD – Closed

Liberty CSD – Closed

Minisink Valley CSD – Closed

Monticello Central SD – Closed

Mt. Pleasant Cottage School – Closing early at 12:00 p.m.

Mount Saint Mary College – Remote learning

New Paltz Central SD – Closed

Newburgh City SD – Closed

North Salem SD – Closed

NY School for the Deaf – Closed

Onteora CSD – Closed

Pleasantville UFSD – Closed

Port Jervis SD – Closed

Poughkeepsie City SD – Closed

Rondout Valley Central SD – Closed

Valhalla Union Free SD – Closed

Wallkill Central School District – Closed

Yorktown CSD – Closed



NEW JERSEY:



Boonton Township Public Schools – Delayed opening by two hours

Chancellor Academy – Delayed opening by two hours

Hardyston Township SD – Closed

Jefferson Township SD – Delayed opening by two hours

Morris County VSD – Delayed opening by two hours

Passaic Public Schools – Delayed opening by 90 minutes

Rockaway Township Public Schools – Delayed opening by two hours

Roxbury Township SD – Delayed opening by two hours

Saddle River SD – Opening delayed to 9:45 a.m.

Shepard Schools – Delayed opening by two hours