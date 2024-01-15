NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm is poised to break the snow drought in New York City.

Some schools in New York and New Jersey have announced delayed openings and closings as parts of the tri-state area prepare for a slick morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Nassau County, and parts of northern New Jersey. For the latest updates on the forecast, visit PIX11’s Weather Center.

Below is a list of school closures and delays in New York and New Jersey. This post will be updated as school information comes in:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

New York:

Blind Brook-Rye UFSD: Two-hour delayed opening

Byram Hills Central SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Eldred Central School District: Two-hour delayed opening

Harrison Central SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Mt. Pleasant-Cottage: Two-hour delayed opening

North Rockland Central District: Two-hour delayed opening

New Jersey:

Boonton Township Public Schools: Delayed opening

Millburn Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Morris County Vocational School District: Two-hour delayed opening

Morris-Union Jointure Commission: Two-hour delayed opening

North Plainfield Borough SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Rockaway Township Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Roxbury Township SD: Two-hour delayed opening

Spring Lake Heights School District: Delayed opening

West Orange SD: 90-minute delayed opening

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.