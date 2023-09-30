NEW YORK (PIX11) — A severe coastal storm walloped New York City Friday, disrupting several subway and commuter lines, leaving drivers stranded on highways, and record levels of rain.

Approximately 8.65 inches of rain had fallen at John F. Kennedy Airport by 9 p.m. on Friday, surpassing Hurricane Irene’s daily record set back on Aug. 14, 2011, the National Weather Service said. Parts of Brooklyn recorded 7.35 inches of rainfall.

Rainfall totals by Friday night were:

Central Park: 5.80 inches

Midtown Manhattan: 6.09 inches

JFK Airport: 8.65 inches

Howard Beach: 7.86 inches

Prospect Park: 6.73 inches

Fordham: 6.19 inches

Staten Island: 2.93 inches