NEW YORK (PIX11) – Multiple parades will be held around New York City this Memorial Day weekend to honor the men and women who’ve died while serving in the United States military.

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade in Queens, which bills itself as the largest in the country, will be held on Monday, May 29.

The 156-year-old Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, considered one of the oldest in the country, will also be held on Monday.

Other parades will be held in Staten Island and Queens this weekend. Streets will be closed along the parade routes at the discretion of the NYPD.

Find more information below on Memorial Day parades in New York City.

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

: Queens Date : Monday at 2 p.m.

: Monday at 2 p.m. Formation : Northern Boulevard between Glenwood Street and Morgan Street

: Northern Boulevard between Glenwood Street and Morgan Street Route: Northern Boulevard between Morgan Street and 245th Street

Northern Boulevard between Morgan Street and 245th Street Dispersal: Northern Boulevard between 245th Street and 244th Street

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Brooklyn

: Brooklyn Date : Monday at 11 a.m.

: Monday at 11 a.m. Formation: 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and 71st Street

3rd Avenue between 75th Street and 71st Street Route: 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and Marine Avenue; Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue; 4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street

3rd Avenue between 75th Street and Marine Avenue; Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue; 4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street Dispersal: 101st Street between 4th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway

Staten Island Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Staten Island

: Staten Island Date : Monday at noon

: Monday at noon Formation: Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Castleton Avenue

Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Castleton Avenue Route: Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue

Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue Dispersal: Forest Avenue between Jewett Avenue and Ordell Avenue

Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade

Borough : Queens

: Queens Date : Sunday at noon

: Sunday at noon Location: Metropolitan Avenue between 75th Avenue and Trotting Course Lane

College Point Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

: Queens Date : Sunday at 2 p.m.

: Sunday at 2 p.m. Formation: 28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard

28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard Route: College Point Boulevard between 28th Avenue and 26th Avenue; 26th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and 120th Street; 120th Street between 26th Avenue and Graham Court; Graham Court between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard; College Point Boulevard between Graham Court and 5th Avenue; 5th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and College Place

College Point Boulevard between 28th Avenue and 26th Avenue; 26th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and 120th Street; 120th Street between 26th Avenue and Graham Court; Graham Court between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard; College Point Boulevard between Graham Court and 5th Avenue; 5th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and College Place Dispersal: Poppenhusen Avenue between College Place and 119th Street

Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

: Queens Date : Monday at 11 a.m.

: Monday at 11 a.m. Formation: Myrtle Avenue between Cooper Avenue and 70th Street

Myrtle Avenue between Cooper Avenue and 70th Street Route: Myrtle Avenue between 70th Street and Cypress Avenue

Myrtle Avenue between 70th Street and Cypress Avenue Dispersal: Myrtle Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Putnam Avenue

Rockaway Beach Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

: Queens Date : Monday

: Monday Formation: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 130th Street

Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 130th Street Route: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 95th Street

Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 95th Street Dispersal: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 95th Street and Beach 94th Street (North side of Rockaway Beach Boulevard)