NEW YORK (PIX11) – Multiple parades will be held around New York City this Memorial Day weekend to honor the men and women who’ve died while serving in the United States military.
The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade in Queens, which bills itself as the largest in the country, will be held on Monday, May 29.
The 156-year-old Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, considered one of the oldest in the country, will also be held on Monday.
Other parades will be held in Staten Island and Queens this weekend. Streets will be closed along the parade routes at the discretion of the NYPD.
Find more information below on Memorial Day parades in New York City.
Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade
- Borough: Queens
- Date: Monday at 2 p.m.
- Formation: Northern Boulevard between Glenwood Street and Morgan Street
- Route: Northern Boulevard between Morgan Street and 245th Street
- Dispersal: Northern Boulevard between 245th Street and 244th Street
Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade
- Borough: Brooklyn
- Date: Monday at 11 a.m.
- Formation: 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and 71st Street
- Route: 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and Marine Avenue; Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue; 4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street
- Dispersal: 101st Street between 4th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway
Staten Island Memorial Day Parade
- Borough: Staten Island
- Date: Monday at noon
- Formation: Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Castleton Avenue
- Route: Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue
- Dispersal: Forest Avenue between Jewett Avenue and Ordell Avenue
Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade
- Borough: Queens
- Date: Sunday at noon
- Location: Metropolitan Avenue between 75th Avenue and Trotting Course Lane
College Point Memorial Day Parade
- Borough: Queens
- Date: Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Formation: 28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard
- Route: College Point Boulevard between 28th Avenue and 26th Avenue; 26th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and 120th Street; 120th Street between 26th Avenue and Graham Court; Graham Court between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard; College Point Boulevard between Graham Court and 5th Avenue; 5th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and College Place
- Dispersal: Poppenhusen Avenue between College Place and 119th Street
Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade
- Borough: Queens
- Date: Monday at 11 a.m.
- Formation: Myrtle Avenue between Cooper Avenue and 70th Street
- Route: Myrtle Avenue between 70th Street and Cypress Avenue
- Dispersal: Myrtle Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Putnam Avenue
Rockaway Beach Memorial Day Parade
- Borough: Queens
- Date: Monday
- Formation: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 130th Street
- Route: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 95th Street
- Dispersal: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 95th Street and Beach 94th Street (North side of Rockaway Beach Boulevard)