NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City area commuters are advised to avoid certain bridges and tunnels this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing, officials said.

“The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey encourages all travelers who use the agency’s facilities to plan ahead and consider additional travel time due to the lane closures or service changes detailed below,” according to a PANYNJ statement.

Here is a list of lane closures:

Wednesday and Thursday: one westbound lane on the lower level will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: one eastbound lane on both the upper and the lower levels will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: one eastbound lane on the upper-level ramp to the Henry Hudson Parkway will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday: all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists should use the upper level.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday: one westbound lane on the upper-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday: two eastbound lanes on the upper-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday: all eastbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New York-bound motorists should use the upper level.

From 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday: two westbound lanes on the upper-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday: one eastbound lane on the upper-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

Holland Tunnel

From 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday: the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work in the New Jersey-bound tube.

From 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday: one eastbound lane will be closed.

Lincoln Tunnel

From 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday: the north tube will be closed. New Jersey-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New York-bound traffic in the south tube will not be affected. Vehicles on 10th Avenue should use the right on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey.

Bayonne Bridge

Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: one northbound right lane and one southbound right lane will be closed simultaneously.

Outerbridge Crossing:

Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: two eastbound left toll lanes will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday: one eastbound left lane and one westbound left lane will be closed simultaneously.

PATH

Through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the 9 Street and 23rd Street stations will remain open during overnight hours.

From 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, the 9th Street and 23rd Street stations will close for maintenance. Nearby PATH stations at Christopher Street, 14th Street, and 33rd Street remain open 24 hours a day.