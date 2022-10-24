NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kids in New York City can hit up dozens of car free streets for trick or treating.
Nearly 100 Open Streets and pedestrianized stress will be car free on Halloween evening, officials said Monday. Mayor Eric Adams wants to promote safety, community, and fun, he said.
Trick or Streets” will run from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. A list is below and a map of locations is available here.
The DOT released a list of Open Streets for special activations on Halloween:
|Borough
|On
|From/To
|Organization
|Queens
|31 Avenue
|33 Street to 35 Street
|31st Ave Open Street Collective
|Queens
|34 Avenue
|69 Street to Junction Boulevard
|34 Ave Open Streets Coalition
|Manhattan
|Avenue B
|East 6 Street to East 14 Street
|Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition
|Manhattan
|Avenue Of The Americas
|Spring Street to Dominick Street
|Hudson Square Business Improvement District
|Queens
|Barton Avenue
|149 Place to 150 Street
|Asian American Federation
|Brooklyn
|Berry Street
|Broadway to North 12 Street
|North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition
|Brooklyn
|Beverly Road
|East 2 Street to Church Avenue
|NYCDOT
|Manhattan
|Bond Street
|Lafayette Street to Bowery
|il Buco
|Manhattan
|Broadway
|West 25 Street to West 27 Street
|Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership
|Manhattan
|Broome Street
|Allen Street to Ludlow Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Canal Street
|Essex Street to Orchard Street
|Cervo’s
|Brooklyn
|Chauncey Street
|Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue
|Chauncey Street Block & Tenants Association
|Manhattan
|Doyers Street
|Chatham Square to Pell Street
|Chinatown Business Improvement District
|Manhattan
|Duane Street
|Hudson Street to West Broadway
|Khe-Yo
|Manhattan
|East 115 Street
|at Park Avenue
|Uptown Grand Central
|Manhattan
|East 18 Street
|Park Avenue South to Irving Place
|Gramercy Neighborhood Associates
|Manhattan
|East 20 Street
|Park Avenue South to Broadway
|Rezdora
|Manhattan
|East 4 Street
|Bowery to 2 Avenue
|FABnyc
|Manhattan
|East 7 Street
|Avenue A to 1 Avenue
|Overthrow Hospitality
|Manhattan
|East 78 Street
|Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue
|The Allen-Stevenson School
|Manhattan
|Elizabeth Street
|Spring Street to Prince Street
|Peasant
|Manhattan
|Forsyth Street
|East Broadway to Division Street
|Chinatown Business Improvement District
|Manhattan
|Gansevoort Street
|Hudson Street to 10 Avenue
|Meatpacking District Management Association
|Brooklyn
|Hall Street
|Park Avenue to Myrtle Avenue
|Hall Street Block Association
|Manhattan
|Hester Street
|Mott Street to Mulberry Street
|LIttle Italy Merchants Association
|Brooklyn
|Howard Avenue
|Macon Street to Halsey Street
|Friends of Saratoga Park Bed-Stuy + LLTCRN
|Manhattan
|Hudson Boulevard East
|West 35 Street to West 36 Street
|Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance
|Manhattan
|Hudson Boulevard West
|West 35 Street to West 36 Street
|Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance
|The Bronx
|Jennings Street
|Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street
|Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc
|Brooklyn
|Joralemon Street
|Furman Street to Hicks Street
|Willowtown Association
|Manhattan
|Lafayette Street
|Spring Street to Kenmare Street
|Altamarea Group
|Manhattan
|Little West 12 Street
|Washington Street to 9 Avenue
|Meatpacking District Management Association
|Manhattan
|Ludlow Street
|Stanton Street to Rivington Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Morton Street
|7 Avenue South to Bleecker Street
|Cara JECM LLC
|Manhattan
|Mulberry Street
|Hester Street to Broome Street
|Little Italy Merchants Association
|Queens
|Murdock Avenue
|180 Street to Dead End
|Addisleigh Park Civic Association
|Manhattan
|Orchard Street
|Grand Street to Delancey Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Brooklyn
|Pearl Street
|Fulton Street to Dead End
|Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
|Manhattan
|Pell Street
|Bowery to Mott Street
|Chinatown Business Improvement District
|Brooklyn
|Polhemus Place
|Carroll Street to Garfield Place
|Polhemus Place Block Association
|Brooklyn
|Reed Street
|Van Brunt Street to Conover Street
|Hometown BBQ
|Manhattan
|Rivington Street
|Chrystie Street to Bowery
|Ray’s Bar
|Manhattan
|Rivington Street
|Allen Street to Ludlow Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Rivington Street
|Eldridge Street to Forsyth Street
|JADIS
|Brooklyn
|Sharon Street
|Olive Street to Morgan Avenue
|Friends of Cooper Park
|Brooklyn
|South Portland Avenue
|Dekalb Avenue to Lafayette Avenue
|Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition
|Manhattan
|Spring Street
|Mott Street to Elizabeth Street
|Mari Makan
|Manhattan
|Spring Street
|Thompson Street to West Broadway
|Bistro Les Amis
|Manhattan
|Stanton Street
|Allen Street to Ludlow Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Brooklyn
|State Street
|Smith Street to Nevins Street
|Boerum Hill Association
|Manhattan
|Stone Street
|Hanover Square to Coenties Alley
|Stone Street Community Association
|Brooklyn
|Underhill Avenue
|Atlantic Avenue to St Johns Place
|Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council
|Brooklyn
|Washington Street
|Front Street to Water Street
|Dumbo Improvement District
|Brooklyn
|Watkins Street
|Dead End to Belmont Avenue
|Brownsville Community Justice Center
|Manhattan
|Waverly Place
|7 Avenue South to Christopher Street
|Jeffrey’s Grocery
|Manhattan
|West 103 Street
|Riverside Drive to Broadway
|Park to Park 103
|Manhattan
|West 120 Street
|Lenox Avenue to Mt Morris Park West
|Marcus Meets Malcolm
|Manhattan
|West 13 Street
|Hudson Street to Washington Street
|Meatpacking District Management Association
|Manhattan
|West 196 Street
|Broadway to Ellwood Street
|City College Academy of the Arts
|Manhattan
|West 21 Street
|10 Avenue to 9 Avenue
|West 21st Street Open Streets Coalition
|Manhattan
|West 22 Street
|5 Avenue to Avenue Of The Americas
|Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership
|Manhattan
|West 22 Street
|7 Avenue to 8 Avenue
|Chelsea West 200 Block Association
|Brooklyn
|West 9 Street
|Henry Street to Hicks Street
|Red Hook Initiative
|The Bronx
|Willis Avenue
|East 147 Street to East 148 Street
|Third Avenue Business Improvement District
|Brooklyn
|Willoughby Avenue
|Washington Park to Hall Street
|Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition
|Brooklyn
|Willoughby Street
|Pearl Street to Jay Street
|Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
|Queens
|Woodside Avenue
|76 Street to 78 Street
|Thai Community USA NYC
The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the NYC Street Activity Permit Office also announced several locations opening space for pedestrians on Halloween:
|Borough
|On
|From/To
|Halloween Events
|Brooklyn
|17 Street
|7 Avenue to 8 Avenue
|17 Street – Halloween 2022
|Queens
|39 Avenue
|Barnett Avenue to 48 Street
|Halloween Street Closure
|Queens
|45 Avenue
|21 Street to 23 Street
|Court Square Annual Halloween Trick or Treating
|Brooklyn
|Albemarle Road
|Argyle Road to Rugby Road
|Prospect Park South Annual Halloween Celebration
|Brooklyn
|Dean Street
|Bond Street to Nevins Street
|Dean Street Halloween Closure
|Bronx
|Decatur Avenue
|East Fordham Road to East 193 Street
|10th Annual Ms. Abbies Childrens Halloween Extravaganza
|Manhattan
|East 10 Street
|1 Avenue to 2 Avenue
|Village Halloween Costume Ball
|Brooklyn
|East 4 Street
|Caton Avenue to Albemerle Rd
|2022 Halloween Block Party
|Manhattan
|East 82 Street
|3 Avenue to Lexington Avenue
|Halloween Party with Robin Hood Foundation
|Manhattan
|East 92 Street
|Madison Avenue to Park Avenue
|CHN Spooktacular
|Brooklyn
|Fulton Street
|Rochester Avenue to Ralph Avenue
|Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022
|Queens
|Hollis Avenue
|211 Street to 212 Street
|A Haunting in Hollis
|Brooklyn
|Lafayette Avenue
|St Felix Street to Ashland Place Columbus Avenue
|BAMboo 2022
|Manhattan
|Laguardia Place
|Washington Square South to West 3 Street
|NYU and CB2 Childrens Halloween Parade
|Brooklyn
|Macon Street
|Lewis Avenue to Stuyvesant Avenue
|Masquerade on Macon
|Brooklyn
|Ovington Avenue
|12 Avenue to 13 Avenue
|PS 176 Pumpkin Patch Event 2022
|Brooklyn
|State Street
|Nevins Street to 3 Avenue
|State Street Halloween Block Party
|Manhattan
|Wadsworth Avenue
|West 176 Street to West 177 Street
|Halloween Celebration
|Brooklyn
|Waverly Avenue
|Willoughby Avenue to Dekalb Avenue
|Annual Clinton Hill Halloween Safety Walk With Street Activities
|Manhattan
|West 139 Street
|Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard to Frederick Douglass Boulevard
|Strivers Row Halloween Event
|Manhattan
|West 69 Street
|Central Park West to Broadway
|Halloween Festival
|Manhattan
|West 78 Street
|Amsterdam Avenue to Columbus Avenue
|Halloween 2022
|Manhattan
|West 90 Street
|Central Park West to Columbus Avenue
|Halloween Trick or Treating
|Manhattan
|West 95 Street
|Central Park West to Columbus Avenue
|West 95th Street 2022 Halloween Party