NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kids in New York City can hit up dozens of car free streets for trick or treating.

Nearly 100 Open Streets and pedestrianized stress will be car free on Halloween evening, officials said Monday. Mayor Eric Adams wants to promote safety, community, and fun, he said.

Trick or Streets” will run from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. A list is below and a map of locations is available here.

The DOT released a list of Open Streets for special activations on Halloween:

BoroughOnFrom/ToOrganization
Queens31 Avenue33 Street to 35 Street31st Ave Open Street Collective
Queens34 Avenue69 Street to Junction Boulevard34 Ave Open Streets Coalition
ManhattanAvenue BEast 6 Street to East 14 StreetLoisaida Open Streets Community Coalition
ManhattanAvenue Of The AmericasSpring Street to Dominick StreetHudson Square Business Improvement District
QueensBarton Avenue149 Place to 150 StreetAsian American Federation
BrooklynBerry StreetBroadway to North 12 StreetNorth Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition
BrooklynBeverly RoadEast 2 Street to Church AvenueNYCDOT
ManhattanBond StreetLafayette Street to Boweryil Buco
ManhattanBroadwayWest 25 Street to West 27 StreetFlatiron 23rd Street Partnership
ManhattanBroome StreetAllen Street to Ludlow StreetLower East Side Partnership
ManhattanCanal StreetEssex Street to Orchard StreetCervo’s
BrooklynChauncey StreetHoward Avenue to Saratoga AvenueChauncey Street Block & Tenants Association
ManhattanDoyers StreetChatham Square to Pell StreetChinatown Business Improvement District
ManhattanDuane StreetHudson Street to West BroadwayKhe-Yo
ManhattanEast 115 Streetat Park AvenueUptown Grand Central
ManhattanEast 18 StreetPark Avenue South to Irving PlaceGramercy Neighborhood Associates
ManhattanEast 20 StreetPark Avenue South to BroadwayRezdora
ManhattanEast 4 StreetBowery to 2 AvenueFABnyc
ManhattanEast 7 StreetAvenue A to 1 AvenueOverthrow Hospitality
ManhattanEast 78 StreetLexington Avenue to Park AvenueThe Allen-Stevenson School
ManhattanElizabeth StreetSpring Street to Prince StreetPeasant
ManhattanForsyth StreetEast Broadway to Division StreetChinatown Business Improvement District
ManhattanGansevoort StreetHudson Street to 10 AvenueMeatpacking District Management Association
BrooklynHall StreetPark Avenue to Myrtle AvenueHall Street Block Association
ManhattanHester StreetMott Street to Mulberry StreetLIttle Italy Merchants  Association
BrooklynHoward AvenueMacon Street to Halsey StreetFriends of Saratoga Park Bed-Stuy + LLTCRN
ManhattanHudson Boulevard EastWest 35 Street to West 36 StreetHudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance
ManhattanHudson Boulevard WestWest 35 Street to West 36 StreetHudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance
The BronxJennings StreetProspect Avenue to Chisholm StreetCaldwell Enrichment Program Inc
BrooklynJoralemon StreetFurman Street to Hicks StreetWillowtown Association
ManhattanLafayette StreetSpring Street to Kenmare StreetAltamarea Group
ManhattanLittle West 12 StreetWashington Street to 9 AvenueMeatpacking District Management Association
ManhattanLudlow StreetStanton Street to Rivington StreetLower East Side Partnership
ManhattanMorton Street7 Avenue South to Bleecker StreetCara JECM LLC
ManhattanMulberry StreetHester Street to Broome StreetLittle Italy Merchants Association
QueensMurdock Avenue180 Street to Dead EndAddisleigh Park Civic Association
ManhattanOrchard StreetGrand Street to Delancey StreetLower East Side Partnership
BrooklynPearl StreetFulton Street to Dead EndDowntown Brooklyn Partnership
ManhattanPell StreetBowery to Mott StreetChinatown Business Improvement District
BrooklynPolhemus PlaceCarroll Street to Garfield PlacePolhemus Place Block Association
BrooklynReed StreetVan Brunt Street to Conover StreetHometown BBQ
ManhattanRivington StreetChrystie Street to BoweryRay’s Bar
ManhattanRivington StreetAllen Street to Ludlow StreetLower East Side Partnership
ManhattanRivington StreetEldridge Street to Forsyth StreetJADIS
BrooklynSharon StreetOlive Street to Morgan AvenueFriends of Cooper Park
BrooklynSouth Portland AvenueDekalb Avenue to Lafayette AvenueFort Greene Open Streets Coalition
ManhattanSpring StreetMott Street to Elizabeth StreetMari Makan
ManhattanSpring StreetThompson Street to West BroadwayBistro Les Amis
ManhattanStanton StreetAllen Street to Ludlow StreetLower East Side Partnership
BrooklynState StreetSmith Street to Nevins StreetBoerum Hill Association
ManhattanStone StreetHanover Square to Coenties AlleyStone Street Community Association
BrooklynUnderhill AvenueAtlantic Avenue to St Johns PlaceProspect Heights Neighborhood Development Council
BrooklynWashington StreetFront Street to Water StreetDumbo Improvement District
BrooklynWatkins StreetDead End to Belmont AvenueBrownsville Community Justice Center
ManhattanWaverly Place7 Avenue South to Christopher StreetJeffrey’s Grocery
ManhattanWest 103 StreetRiverside Drive to BroadwayPark to Park 103
ManhattanWest 120 StreetLenox Avenue to Mt Morris Park WestMarcus Meets Malcolm
ManhattanWest 13 StreetHudson Street to Washington StreetMeatpacking District Management Association
ManhattanWest 196 StreetBroadway to Ellwood StreetCity College Academy of the Arts
ManhattanWest 21 Street10 Avenue to 9 AvenueWest 21st Street Open Streets Coalition
ManhattanWest 22 Street5 Avenue to Avenue Of The AmericasFlatiron 23rd Street Partnership
ManhattanWest 22 Street7 Avenue to 8 AvenueChelsea West 200 Block Association
BrooklynWest 9 StreetHenry Street to Hicks StreetRed Hook Initiative
The BronxWillis AvenueEast 147 Street to East 148 StreetThird Avenue Business Improvement District
BrooklynWilloughby AvenueWashington Park to Hall StreetFort Greene Open Streets Coalition
BrooklynWilloughby StreetPearl Street to Jay StreetDowntown Brooklyn Partnership
QueensWoodside Avenue76 Street to 78 StreetThai Community USA NYC

The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the NYC Street Activity Permit Office also announced several locations opening space for pedestrians on Halloween:

BoroughOnFrom/ToHalloween Events
Brooklyn17 Street7 Avenue to  8 Avenue17 Street – Halloween 2022
Queens39 AvenueBarnett Avenue to 48 StreetHalloween Street Closure
Queens45 Avenue21 Street to 23 StreetCourt Square Annual Halloween Trick or Treating
BrooklynAlbemarle RoadArgyle Road to Rugby RoadProspect Park South Annual Halloween Celebration
BrooklynDean StreetBond Street to Nevins StreetDean Street Halloween Closure
BronxDecatur AvenueEast Fordham Road to East 193 Street10th Annual Ms. Abbies Childrens Halloween Extravaganza
ManhattanEast 10 Street1 Avenue to 2 AvenueVillage Halloween Costume Ball
BrooklynEast 4 StreetCaton Avenue to Albemerle Rd2022 Halloween Block Party
ManhattanEast 82 Street3 Avenue to Lexington AvenueHalloween Party with Robin Hood Foundation
ManhattanEast 92 StreetMadison Avenue to Park AvenueCHN Spooktacular
BrooklynFulton StreetRochester Avenue to Ralph AvenueHalloween Trunk or Treat 2022
QueensHollis Avenue211 Street to 212 StreetA Haunting in Hollis
BrooklynLafayette AvenueSt Felix Street to Ashland Place Columbus AvenueBAMboo 2022
ManhattanLaguardia PlaceWashington Square South to West 3 StreetNYU and CB2 Childrens Halloween Parade
BrooklynMacon StreetLewis Avenue to Stuyvesant AvenueMasquerade on Macon
BrooklynOvington Avenue12 Avenue to 13 AvenuePS 176 Pumpkin Patch Event 2022
BrooklynState StreetNevins Street to 3 AvenueState Street Halloween Block Party
ManhattanWadsworth AvenueWest 176 Street to West 177 StreetHalloween Celebration
BrooklynWaverly AvenueWilloughby Avenue to Dekalb AvenueAnnual Clinton Hill Halloween Safety Walk With Street Activities
ManhattanWest 139 StreetAdam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard to Frederick Douglass BoulevardStrivers Row Halloween Event
ManhattanWest 69 StreetCentral Park West to BroadwayHalloween Festival
ManhattanWest 78 StreetAmsterdam Avenue to Columbus AvenueHalloween 2022
ManhattanWest 90 StreetCentral Park West to Columbus AvenueHalloween Trick or Treating
ManhattanWest 95 StreetCentral Park West to Columbus AvenueWest 95th Street 2022 Halloween Party