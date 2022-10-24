Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kids in New York City can hit up dozens of car free streets for trick or treating.

Nearly 100 Open Streets and pedestrianized stress will be car free on Halloween evening, officials said Monday. Mayor Eric Adams wants to promote safety, community, and fun, he said.

Trick or Streets” will run from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. A list is below and a map of locations is available here.

The DOT released a list of Open Streets for special activations on Halloween:

Borough On From/To Organization Queens 31 Avenue 33 Street to 35 Street 31st Ave Open Street Collective Queens 34 Avenue 69 Street to Junction Boulevard 34 Ave Open Streets Coalition Manhattan Avenue B East 6 Street to East 14 Street Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition Manhattan Avenue Of The Americas Spring Street to Dominick Street Hudson Square Business Improvement District Queens Barton Avenue 149 Place to 150 Street Asian American Federation Brooklyn Berry Street Broadway to North 12 Street North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition Brooklyn Beverly Road East 2 Street to Church Avenue NYCDOT Manhattan Bond Street Lafayette Street to Bowery il Buco Manhattan Broadway West 25 Street to West 27 Street Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership Manhattan Broome Street Allen Street to Ludlow Street Lower East Side Partnership Manhattan Canal Street Essex Street to Orchard Street Cervo’s Brooklyn Chauncey Street Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue Chauncey Street Block & Tenants Association Manhattan Doyers Street Chatham Square to Pell Street Chinatown Business Improvement District Manhattan Duane Street Hudson Street to West Broadway Khe-Yo Manhattan East 115 Street at Park Avenue Uptown Grand Central Manhattan East 18 Street Park Avenue South to Irving Place Gramercy Neighborhood Associates Manhattan East 20 Street Park Avenue South to Broadway Rezdora Manhattan East 4 Street Bowery to 2 Avenue FABnyc Manhattan East 7 Street Avenue A to 1 Avenue Overthrow Hospitality Manhattan East 78 Street Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue The Allen-Stevenson School Manhattan Elizabeth Street Spring Street to Prince Street Peasant Manhattan Forsyth Street East Broadway to Division Street Chinatown Business Improvement District Manhattan Gansevoort Street Hudson Street to 10 Avenue Meatpacking District Management Association Brooklyn Hall Street Park Avenue to Myrtle Avenue Hall Street Block Association Manhattan Hester Street Mott Street to Mulberry Street LIttle Italy Merchants Association Brooklyn Howard Avenue Macon Street to Halsey Street Friends of Saratoga Park Bed-Stuy + LLTCRN Manhattan Hudson Boulevard East West 35 Street to West 36 Street Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance Manhattan Hudson Boulevard West West 35 Street to West 36 Street Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance The Bronx Jennings Street Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc Brooklyn Joralemon Street Furman Street to Hicks Street Willowtown Association Manhattan Lafayette Street Spring Street to Kenmare Street Altamarea Group Manhattan Little West 12 Street Washington Street to 9 Avenue Meatpacking District Management Association Manhattan Ludlow Street Stanton Street to Rivington Street Lower East Side Partnership Manhattan Morton Street 7 Avenue South to Bleecker Street Cara JECM LLC Manhattan Mulberry Street Hester Street to Broome Street Little Italy Merchants Association Queens Murdock Avenue 180 Street to Dead End Addisleigh Park Civic Association Manhattan Orchard Street Grand Street to Delancey Street Lower East Side Partnership Brooklyn Pearl Street Fulton Street to Dead End Downtown Brooklyn Partnership Manhattan Pell Street Bowery to Mott Street Chinatown Business Improvement District Brooklyn Polhemus Place Carroll Street to Garfield Place Polhemus Place Block Association Brooklyn Reed Street Van Brunt Street to Conover Street Hometown BBQ Manhattan Rivington Street Chrystie Street to Bowery Ray’s Bar Manhattan Rivington Street Allen Street to Ludlow Street Lower East Side Partnership Manhattan Rivington Street Eldridge Street to Forsyth Street JADIS Brooklyn Sharon Street Olive Street to Morgan Avenue Friends of Cooper Park Brooklyn South Portland Avenue Dekalb Avenue to Lafayette Avenue Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition Manhattan Spring Street Mott Street to Elizabeth Street Mari Makan Manhattan Spring Street Thompson Street to West Broadway Bistro Les Amis Manhattan Stanton Street Allen Street to Ludlow Street Lower East Side Partnership Brooklyn State Street Smith Street to Nevins Street Boerum Hill Association Manhattan Stone Street Hanover Square to Coenties Alley Stone Street Community Association Brooklyn Underhill Avenue Atlantic Avenue to St Johns Place Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council Brooklyn Washington Street Front Street to Water Street Dumbo Improvement District Brooklyn Watkins Street Dead End to Belmont Avenue Brownsville Community Justice Center Manhattan Waverly Place 7 Avenue South to Christopher Street Jeffrey’s Grocery Manhattan West 103 Street Riverside Drive to Broadway Park to Park 103 Manhattan West 120 Street Lenox Avenue to Mt Morris Park West Marcus Meets Malcolm Manhattan West 13 Street Hudson Street to Washington Street Meatpacking District Management Association Manhattan West 196 Street Broadway to Ellwood Street City College Academy of the Arts Manhattan West 21 Street 10 Avenue to 9 Avenue West 21st Street Open Streets Coalition Manhattan West 22 Street 5 Avenue to Avenue Of The Americas Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership Manhattan West 22 Street 7 Avenue to 8 Avenue Chelsea West 200 Block Association Brooklyn West 9 Street Henry Street to Hicks Street Red Hook Initiative The Bronx Willis Avenue East 147 Street to East 148 Street Third Avenue Business Improvement District Brooklyn Willoughby Avenue Washington Park to Hall Street Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition Brooklyn Willoughby Street Pearl Street to Jay Street Downtown Brooklyn Partnership Queens Woodside Avenue 76 Street to 78 Street Thai Community USA NYC

The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the NYC Street Activity Permit Office also announced several locations opening space for pedestrians on Halloween:

Borough On From/To Halloween Events Brooklyn 17 Street 7 Avenue to 8 Avenue 17 Street – Halloween 2022 Queens 39 Avenue Barnett Avenue to 48 Street Halloween Street Closure Queens 45 Avenue 21 Street to 23 Street Court Square Annual Halloween Trick or Treating Brooklyn Albemarle Road Argyle Road to Rugby Road Prospect Park South Annual Halloween Celebration Brooklyn Dean Street Bond Street to Nevins Street Dean Street Halloween Closure Bronx Decatur Avenue East Fordham Road to East 193 Street 10th Annual Ms. Abbies Childrens Halloween Extravaganza Manhattan East 10 Street 1 Avenue to 2 Avenue Village Halloween Costume Ball Brooklyn East 4 Street Caton Avenue to Albemerle Rd 2022 Halloween Block Party Manhattan East 82 Street 3 Avenue to Lexington Avenue Halloween Party with Robin Hood Foundation Manhattan East 92 Street Madison Avenue to Park Avenue CHN Spooktacular Brooklyn Fulton Street Rochester Avenue to Ralph Avenue Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022 Queens Hollis Avenue 211 Street to 212 Street A Haunting in Hollis Brooklyn Lafayette Avenue St Felix Street to Ashland Place Columbus Avenue BAMboo 2022 Manhattan Laguardia Place Washington Square South to West 3 Street NYU and CB2 Childrens Halloween Parade Brooklyn Macon Street Lewis Avenue to Stuyvesant Avenue Masquerade on Macon Brooklyn Ovington Avenue 12 Avenue to 13 Avenue PS 176 Pumpkin Patch Event 2022 Brooklyn State Street Nevins Street to 3 Avenue State Street Halloween Block Party Manhattan Wadsworth Avenue West 176 Street to West 177 Street Halloween Celebration Brooklyn Waverly Avenue Willoughby Avenue to Dekalb Avenue Annual Clinton Hill Halloween Safety Walk With Street Activities Manhattan West 139 Street Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard to Frederick Douglass Boulevard Strivers Row Halloween Event Manhattan West 69 Street Central Park West to Broadway Halloween Festival Manhattan West 78 Street Amsterdam Avenue to Columbus Avenue Halloween 2022 Manhattan West 90 Street Central Park West to Columbus Avenue Halloween Trick or Treating Manhattan West 95 Street Central Park West to Columbus Avenue West 95th Street 2022 Halloween Party