Full list of Friday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm heads our way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

With a snowstorm set to blanket the region on Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close, delay opening or pivot to remote learning.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. For a full forecast, click here.

New York City public school students are out of luck: The policy is to pivot to remote learning for snowy days instead of giving students a day off.

Below is the full list of changes, this post is being updated as school information comes in:

New York:

Baldwin UFSD – Remote

Bellmore-Merrick CHSD – Closed

Central Islip UFSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Comsewogue SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Deer Park SD – Closed

Eastchester UFSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Greenburgh CSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Half Hollow Hills CSD – Closed

Hewlett-Woodmere UFSD – Closed

Huntington SD – Closed

Lindenhurst UFSD – Closed

Long Island School for the Gifted in Huntington Station – Closed

Lynbrook UFSD – Closed

Plainview-Old Bethpage SD – Remote

Port Washington – Closed

Sachem CSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Smithtown CSD – Closed

New Jersey:

Asbury Park SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Bedminster Township SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Bernards Township SD – Remote “due to COVID related staff shortages.”

Bloomfield Township SD – Closed

Brick Township Public Schools – 90-minute delay

Butler Borough Public Schools – Closed

Carlstadt SD – 90-minute delay

East Rutherford SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Garfield SD – Closed

Hillsdale SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Lodi SD – Closed

Midland Park Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Moonachie SD – Delayed opening, though school officials say this could change to a full closure

North Arlington SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

North Plainfield Bor. SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Park Ridge Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details

River Vale – 90-minute delay

Rochelle Park – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Sayreville SD – 90-minute delay

South Hackensack School District – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Totowa SD – Closed

Warren Township SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter