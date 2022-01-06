Full list of Friday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm heads our way

With a snowstorm set to blanket the region on Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close, delay opening or pivot to remote learning.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. For a full forecast, click here.

New York City public school students are out of luck: The policy is to pivot to remote learning for snowy days instead of giving students a day off.

Below is the full list of changes, this post is being updated as school information comes in:

New York:

Baldwin UFSD – Remote

Bellmore-Merrick CHSD – Closed

Central Islip UFSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Comsewogue SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Deer Park SD – Closed

Eastchester UFSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Greenburgh CSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Half Hollow Hills CSD – Closed

Hewlett-Woodmere UFSD – Closed

Huntington SD – Closed

Lindenhurst UFSD – Closed

Long Island School for the Gifted in Huntington Station – Closed

Lynbrook UFSD – Closed

Plainview-Old Bethpage SD – Remote

Port Washington – Closed

Sachem CSD – 2-hour delayed opening

Smithtown CSD – Closed

New Jersey:

Asbury Park SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Bedminster Township SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Bernards Township SD – Remote “due to COVID related staff shortages.”

Bloomfield Township SD – Closed

Brick Township Public Schools – 90-minute delay

Butler Borough Public Schools – Closed

Carlstadt SD – 90-minute delay

East Rutherford SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Garfield SD – Closed

Hillsdale SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Lodi SD – Closed

Midland Park Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Moonachie SD – Delayed opening, though school officials say this could change to a full closure

North Arlington SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

North Plainfield Bor. SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Park Ridge Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details

River Vale – 90-minute delay

Rochelle Park – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Sayreville SD – 90-minute delay

South Hackensack School District – Delayed opening, check school site for details

Totowa SD – Closed

Warren Township SD – 2-hour delayed opening