Full list of Friday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm heads our way

With a snowstorm set to blanket the region on Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close, delay opening or pivot to remote learning.
Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. For a full forecast, click here.
New York City public school students are out of luck: The policy is to pivot to remote learning for snowy days instead of giving students a day off.
Below is the full list of changes, this post is being updated as school information comes in:
New York:
Baldwin UFSD – Remote
Bellmore-Merrick CHSD – Closed
Central Islip UFSD – 2-hour delayed opening
Comsewogue SD – 2-hour delayed opening
Deer Park SD – Closed
Eastchester UFSD – 2-hour delayed opening
Greenburgh CSD – 2-hour delayed opening
Half Hollow Hills CSD – Closed
Hewlett-Woodmere UFSD – Closed
Huntington SD – Closed
Lindenhurst UFSD – Closed
Long Island School for the Gifted in Huntington Station – Closed
Lynbrook UFSD – Closed
Plainview-Old Bethpage SD – Remote
Port Washington – Closed
Sachem CSD – 2-hour delayed opening
Smithtown CSD – Closed
New Jersey:
Asbury Park SD – 2-hour delayed opening
Bedminster Township SD – 2-hour delayed opening
Bernards Township SD – Remote “due to COVID related staff shortages.”
Bloomfield Township SD – Closed
Brick Township Public Schools – 90-minute delay
Butler Borough Public Schools – Closed
Carlstadt SD – 90-minute delay
East Rutherford SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Garfield SD – Closed
Hillsdale SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Lodi SD – Closed
Midland Park Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Moonachie SD – Delayed opening, though school officials say this could change to a full closure
North Arlington SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
North Plainfield Bor. SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Park Ridge Public Schools – Delayed opening, check school site for details
River Vale – 90-minute delay
Rochelle Park – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Sayreville SD – 90-minute delay
South Hackensack School District – Delayed opening, check school site for details
Totowa SD – Closed
Warren Township SD – 2-hour delayed opening