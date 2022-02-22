Police at the Forest Hills LIRR train station after a person was struck by a train on Feb. 22, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

FOREST HILLS, QUEENS (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train struck a person in Queens Tuesday morning, snarling service during the peak morning commute.

The person was struck east of the Forest Hills station. Their condition was not immediately available.

Eastbound service between Penn Station and Jamaica was temporarily suspended but has since been restored, according to the LIRR. However, trains will bypass Woodside, Forest Hills, and Kew Gardens. Commuters should expect delays in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.