A Long Island Rail Road train derailed in Queens. east of Jamaica, on Aug. 3, 2023. (Credit: Citizen App)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An LIRR train derailed in Queens Thursday, officials said.

The FDNY said eight cars derailed at 175th Street and 93rd Avenue. Seven injuries were reported.

Eastbound LIRR trains will be skipping stops at Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village due to the derailment, the MTA announced. Anyone looking to travel between Jamaica and Queens Village is encouraged to take the Q2, Q3, Q8 and Q110 buses.

For real-time service updates, visit MTA.info.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.